Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of PBEGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 110,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,470. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.