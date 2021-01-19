Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.15.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TOU opened at C$20.76 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$21.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$518.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In related news, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,090 shares in the company, valued at C$310,696.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,997.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,666,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,057,902. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $885,693.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.