TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

