Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

