Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.00

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) (LON:SOHO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 843243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £378.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Tracey Fletcher-Ray bought 37,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,999.10 ($52,259.08).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.