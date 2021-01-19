Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spark Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 678,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 191,895 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Spark Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spark Energy by 127.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 74,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $47,721.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. sold 25,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $231,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,812 shares of company stock valued at $349,701. Corporate insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SPKE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 3,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.63 million during the quarter.

Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

