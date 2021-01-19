Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.36. 77,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,730. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.62.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

