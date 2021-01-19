Triton Wealth Management PLLC Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $8.70 on Tuesday, reaching $160.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,150. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

