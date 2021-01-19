Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $663,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

CRSP traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, hitting $195.50. The company had a trading volume of 102,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,536. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

