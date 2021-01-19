Triton Wealth Management PLLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,413,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,769,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $12.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.90. 156,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,570. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $221.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

