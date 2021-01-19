Triton Wealth Management PLLC Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,465 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 0.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,962,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

