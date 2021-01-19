Truist Boosts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $180.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.41. 9,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,521. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

