TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TTEC stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 38.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.