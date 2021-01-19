TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Insider Peter Krueger Buys 39,663 Shares

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) insider Peter Krueger purchased 39,663 shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

TUI AG (TUI.L) stock opened at GBX 398.10 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 439.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 361.63. TUI AG has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUI. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

