Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $16.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

TRQ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,183. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $6,251,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $127,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302,327 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,715 shares during the period.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

