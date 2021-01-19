Ubiq Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $14,366.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,548.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.89 or 0.03619531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00433073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.06 or 0.01422926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00568407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00421542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00284468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021699 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

