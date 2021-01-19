Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 117,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ultralife by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

ULBI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,394. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.