UniLayer (LAYER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $121,074.00

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $121,074.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00124341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00246233 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,806.70 or 1.03456039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

