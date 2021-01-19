Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 367,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,250. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

