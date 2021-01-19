Unison Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.35. 91,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

