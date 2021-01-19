Unison Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,036. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.