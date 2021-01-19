Unison Advisors LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 125.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BBSI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,080. The firm has a market cap of $519.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $91.65.
In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock worth $368,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
