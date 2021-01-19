Unison Advisors LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 125.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,080. The firm has a market cap of $519.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $91.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock worth $368,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

