Unison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 7,371.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 30.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 57.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 41,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of SCS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 21,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.