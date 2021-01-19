Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 882.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,510. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

