Universa (UTNP) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Universa has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $71,422.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00515325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.00 or 0.03836866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.