Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $71,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $148.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

