Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 588,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 17,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,741. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

