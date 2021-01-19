Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.