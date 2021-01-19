Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

