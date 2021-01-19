Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after buying an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.63. 10,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,060. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.