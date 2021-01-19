Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $22,591,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.51. 10,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,060. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.56.

