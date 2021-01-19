Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.92). William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,916 shares of company stock worth $2,117,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

