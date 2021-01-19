Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.56.

TSE VET opened at C$6.50 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.06.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$282.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

