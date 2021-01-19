Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

TSE VET traded up C$0.58 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.08. 2,981,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,227. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.76. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.06.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.8099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

About Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

