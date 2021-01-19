Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.79.

NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 172,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.55 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

