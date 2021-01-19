Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $226.97 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $239.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.79. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.