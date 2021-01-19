VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VVCIF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,750. VIVO Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Get VIVO Cannabis alerts:

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-based products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.