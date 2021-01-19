Wedbush Comments on Navient Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NAVI stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,180,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Navient by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Navient by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

