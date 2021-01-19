Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) recently:

1/14/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at 140166. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

12/10/2020 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

