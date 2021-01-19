Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Monster Beverage (MNST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $89.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $89.00 to $99.00.

1/8/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MNST traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.45. 60,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,700. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

