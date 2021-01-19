Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $52.80. 11,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,487,000 after acquiring an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

