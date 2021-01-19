William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

