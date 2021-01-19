Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

