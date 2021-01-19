Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $68,930,000. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 113.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 212,440 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Workday by 1,419.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 90,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 84,895 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 58.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,752,000 after buying an additional 76,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 527,139 shares of company stock valued at $119,351,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $222.56 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $259.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day moving average of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

