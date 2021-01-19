WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of WW opened at $25.98 on Friday. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,933,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock worth $40,372,535. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 267.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in WW International by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in WW International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

