WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. WW International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,933,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,372,535. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WW International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

