XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 144.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.