Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 2,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,326. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.28 million, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 183,574 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in American Software by 30.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Software by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 84,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

