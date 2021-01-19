Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Earnings of $6.99 Per Share

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.07 to $7.82. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $4.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $20.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.45 to $21.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $26.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.20 to $30.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.86 on Monday, hitting $301.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.88 and a 200-day moving average of $218.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

