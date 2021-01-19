Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lannett (NYSE:LCI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

LCI stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $279.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lannett by 119.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 21.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lannett by 287.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 48.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 75,744 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

